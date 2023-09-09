Earthquake strikes Morocco
Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Blue Jays

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (44-98, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (78-63, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (1-14, 5.05 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (10-8, 3.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 207 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -238, Royals +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his two-run double against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Guerrero drives in 2, Bichette has 2 hits in return from injury, Blue Jays beat Royals 5-4
Injured Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette joins teammates on the field before the Blue Jays' baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Blue Jays activate SS Bo Bichette off IL, option McCoy to Triple-A
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn watches his double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Andrew Vaughn has double, homer, 2 RBIs and two runs scored as White Sox beat Royals 6-4

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will look to stop their four-game road slide in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 78-63 overall and 36-30 in home games. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .420.

Kansas City is 18-52 in road games and 44-98 overall. The Royals have gone 21-77 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 25 doubles and 11 home runs for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 11-for-30 with six doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 26 doubles, eight triples and 28 home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 11-for-39 with two doubles, two triples and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .304 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Royals: 3-7, .257 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.