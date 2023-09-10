Royals play the Blue Jays looking to break road losing streak

Kansas City Royals (44-99, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (79-63, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (6-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-10, 3.68 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -187, Royals +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will look to stop a five-game road slide when they face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 79-63 record overall and a 37-30 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the top team ERA in the AL at 3.72.

Kansas City is 44-99 overall and 18-53 on the road. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has a .313 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has 27 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. George Springer is 12-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 28 home runs, 31 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .271 for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 10-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .302 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (finger), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.