FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kansas governor, GOP leaders can’t break Medicaid stalemate

By JOHN HANNA
 
Share

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and top Republican legislators met Wednesday to try to break a stalemate on expanding Medicaid in Kansas, only to fail after she demanded that lawmakers approve a plan this year and the GOP leaders insisted on waiting until next year.

Kelly set aside four hours for talks in her Statehouse office with the majority leaders and heads of the health committees in the House and Senate, who oppose her expansion proposal. The meeting broke up after about 90 minutes when it became clear that neither Kelly nor the Republicans would give on whether a plan should pass this year, participants said.

The impasse sets up a high-stakes confrontation over one of the Democratic governor’s biggest campaign promises after the GOP-controlled Legislature ends an annual spring break May 1. The House approved a modified version of Kelly’s expansion plan last month, but the Senate has yet to take it up.

“She’s still willing to take (it) and try to cram it down everybody’s throats and then hope that the details come out in the wash,” said House health committee Chairwoman Brenda Landwehr, a conservative Wichita Republican. “That’s not the way to do this.”

Other news
A house stands at a burnt forest near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A third successive heat has struck Greece, amid more evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days, while the temperature in many parts of the country soaring Wednesday to as high as 46.4C (115 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Exclusion zone set up around Greek military base after wildfires trigger powerful explosions
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday plans to sign an executive order while visiting Maine to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that gives decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes, including sexual assault, to independent military attorneys, taking that power away from victims' commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims

Thirty-six states have either expanded Medicaid or seen voters approve ballot initiatives. Expansion enjoys bipartisan support in the Kansas Legislature but GOP leaders are still resisting, arguing that it is likely to prove costly to the state despite a promise that the federal government would cover 90 percent of the cost.

Patrick Willard, a senior director at Families USA, a national health care advocacy group that supports expansion, said Kelly’s meeting was a sign that GOP leaders understand the public’s deep concerns about health care and that expansion has popular support.

“In a state that has been holding out as long as Kansas has, people and the (health care) industry are hurting, and all of that is coming to a head,” Willard said.

Kelly and other expansion supporters have been trying to build pressure on Republican leaders to allow a Senate vote. The governor has held town hall meetings in GOP lawmakers’ districts and marked the 100th day of her administration Wednesday with a statement that Senate leaders should “stop playing games with taxpayers’ health care.”

Kelly spokeswoman Ashley All said the meeting gave Republican leaders a chance to negotiate a plan “in good faith.”

“She was disappointed that they didn’t provide any solutions or ideas — only excuses and stall tactics,” All said. “It became very clear that they were not interested in finding a solution to provide affordable health care for more Kansans this year.”

Kelly’s health secretary, Lee Norman, who participated in the meeting, said the administration agrees with the GOP leaders that more work needs to be done on the Medicaid expansion legislation.

“We’d like to continue to push ahead with it,” Norman said. “The cards are on the table, and I think the details are something that we can work out.”

Top Republicans have said in recent weeks they are willing to consider a more modest expansion than Kelly has advocated, as well as work requirements or drug testing for participants.

Families USA has released an analysis suggesting that the influx of federal dollars with expansion would spur economic activity and state tax revenues to offset the state’s costs. Kelly’s administration projected a net state cost of $34 million in expansion’s first year, but skeptical GOP leaders argue that it easily could be twice that.

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said after the meeting that he’s seen nothing that would “prevent expansion from busting the budget.”

“Medicaid expansion is like a lemon on a used car lot,” Hawkins said. “You can paint it up and give it that new car scent but it will never run right.”

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a conservative Kansas City-area Republican, said the legislation should also address problems with rising costs for Kansas consumers who get their health coverage through a federal marketplace. Denning committed Wednesday to a debate — but next year.

“She doesn’t want to wait until next year,” Denning said. “I always say if you want it bad, you get it bad. Gov. Kelly’s wanting it so bad, she’s willing to have it bad.”

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna .