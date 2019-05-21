FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kansas governor signs budget but vetoes pension payment

By JOHN HANNA
 
Share

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday vetoed an extra $51 million payment to Kansas’ public pension system while signing the bulk of a state budget approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Kelly said in a message to legislators that she used the governor’s power to veto individual items in the budget to excise “non-essential” spending in several provisions and bolster the state’s cash reserves. The rest of the spending blueprint includes more than $18.3 billion for state government for the budget year beginning in July, a record amount.

Legislators included the extra $51 million for the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System to help make up for shorting the state’s annual contributions in recent years, when the state repeatedly faced budget problems. But Kelly called it “imprudent” when other parts of state government still need extra dollars, despite extra spending in the budget.

“When I built my state budget proposal, it was tempting to approve every spending request made by agencies and organizations because all had endured severe budget cuts in recent years,” Kelly said. “But I felt that fiscal restraint was absolutely critical to sustaining Kansas’ recovery.”

Other news
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Lauren James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women’s World Cup
President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Тouadera, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before an official ceremony to welcome the leaders of delegations to the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Sergei Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
Putin woos African leaders at a summit in Russia with promises of expanding trade and other ties
England's Keira Walsh center sits on the pitch after an injury during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Walsh’s injury against Denmark could further deplete England’s Women’s World Cup roster

Republican legislators were expected to try to override Kelly’s veto of the pension payment and perhaps several other items on May 29, the last and only remaining day they’re scheduled to be in session this year. It was not clear they could muster the necessary two-thirds majorities in both chambers.

Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican, said Kelly had “turned her back” on teachers and state employees.

“Instead of protecting the retirement of hardworking Kansans, Laura Kelly would rather pocket the money to fund her big spending agenda,” Wagle said in a statement.

The budget includes pay raises for state workers, as well as extra spending on prisons, social services and higher education. Lawmakers also increased spending on public schools, and the budget would boost overall state spending by 6.6 percent, or nearly $1.14 billion.

Kelly has clashed with Republicans over how best to deal with a shortfall in the longer-term funding for the state’s public pension system. A 2012 law set an aggressive schedule of increasing state contributions to eliminate the gap by 2035, and Kelly argues that it’s unrealistic. But legislators in both parties rejected a proposal from her to restructure the annual payments.

The governor also vetoed an extra $1.9 million in funding for community mental health centers. And she rejected earmarking $1.5 million for specific programs in the Department of Education budget, saying local school districts should use new state dollars for programs that they “deem appropriate.”

“There is a lot to celebrate in this state budget,” Kelly said. She added later, “I am confident we are headed in the right direction.”

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna