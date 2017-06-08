Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Kansas governor signs new abortion law with font requirement

 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will require abortion providers to give women more information about their doctors’ histories and provide it on white paper in 12-point Times New Roman type.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback signed a bill into law Wednesday flanked by fellow abortion opponents. The new law takes effect July 1.

Brownback said the law will protect women by giving them information they need to make informed decisions.

But critics say the law is meant to discourage women from having abortions.

The law will require abortion providers to give women information about the physician at least 24 hours before an abortion is performed.

The information will include the doctor’s credentials, malpractice insurance, hospital privileges and disciplinary record. The abortion clinic also must disclose the year the doctor received his or her medical degree.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the new law will require clinics to disclose the year a doctor received his or her medical degree, not the medical school or the doctor’s age.