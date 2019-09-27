Kansas looking for 1st Big 12 win at TCU after 1st road win

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kansas looking for 1st Big 12 win at TCU after 1st road win

 
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — For the first time in nearly 11 years, the Kansas Jayhawks are going on the road without that streak hanging over their heads.

They are, however, still looking for their first Big 12 win under Les Miles when they play at TCU on Saturday.

Two weeks ago, the Jayhawks (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) were a three-touchdown underdog when they stunned Boston College 48-24 to end a streak of 48 consecutive road losses against power conference teams. Their last road win had been 35-33 at Big 12 foe Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008.

Kansas followed that last week with a 29-24 loss at home to West Virginia in its Big 12 opener under Miles. The Jayhawks scored late, but couldn’t convert a last-ditch chance for a winning score.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
President Biden to host the leaders of Japan and Korean for an August summit at Camp David
FILE - Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Burl Cain discusses the gurney used for lethal injections, Sept. 18, 2009, at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. After nearly every death row inmate in Louisiana asked for clemency en masse, the state's pardon board turned away all 56 petitions this week. Francis Abbott, executive director of Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday, July 28, 2023, that none of the applicants are currently eligible. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
All 56 Louisiana death row clemency petitions turned away for being ineligible
FILE - Southern California players and coaches celebrate after defeating Stanford 31-28 in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Colorado becomes the third school to leave the Pac-12 in the last year, joining UCLA and USC, which are joining the Big Ten next year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Column: A bold prognostication of what college football will look like a decade from now

“The issue of improving and falling short in victories is something that we’re dealing with,” Miles said. “Improving is certainly important. It’s something that needs to happen, but it’s also important that it finishes with victory. Our guys understand that. It’s a difficult pill to swallow when you think you’ve played well enough that should things have happened, you could have won that game.”

TCU (2-1) plays its first Big 12 game a week after a 41-38 home loss at SMU in which true freshman quarterback Max Duggan made his first start.

Duggan played 11 of 14 series the previous week in a three-touchdown win at Purdue. He started slow against SMU, going 1-of-10 passing and fumbling twice before halftime. But he completed 15 of 26 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns after halftime.

“I really should have given my offense a lot more credit. If you look at it, we’ve scored 34 (against Purdue), and we had 38 and we had the ball last (against SMU),” said Gary Patterson, TCU’s defensive-minded coach. “Our young quarterback, he made some mistakes, but I think he’ll keep growing from it.”

ALONG WITH MAX

Alex Delton, the graduate transfer from Kansas State, was TCU’s starting quarterback the first two games. But no longer appears to be the only option other than Duggan. Junior Mike Collins, who started four games last year before a right ankle injury, dealt with a bone bruise in his foot in fall camp that kept him from competing for the starting job.

“Mike’s gotten himself healthy finally,” Patterson said. “He understands the offense. He’s a guy that played last year.”

LONE WIN

Kansas’ only Big 12 victory the past two seasons was 27-26 at home against TCU last year. That came after the Jayhawks lost 43-0 in their last trip to Fort Worth in 2017. The four games before that, all TCU wins, were decided by a combined 21 points.

Collins had 351 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception for TCU against the Jayhawks last year, and Jalen Reagor had eight catches for 177 yards. Collins hasn’t played this season, and Reagor was limited to two catches for two yards against SMU last week, and had a 29-yard gain on his only reverse run.

CATCHING ON

Kansas junior WR Andrew Parchment has had two touchdown catches in each of the last two games. The junior college transfer has 24 catches for 367 yards overall. That’s the most receiving yards through the first four games of a season for the Jayhawks since Kerry Meier’s 389 in 2008.

SECRET AGENT?

Miles and Patterson share agents, and the Kansas coach mentioned this week that George Bass had given him “tidbits of information constantly about Gary, so I know him as good as anybody.”

“We’ll know all the tricks, and maybe not. Maybe that didn’t happen,” Miles then said. “But, in fact, maybe Bass is dealing with Gary in a different way, too, you know. George has been up to this facility and he has seen our playbook so I might need to keep an eye on him.”

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25