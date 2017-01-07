Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Kanter with a double-double, Green Bay beats Milwaukee 80-74

 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Kerem Kanter scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Green Bay beat Milwaukee 80-74 on Friday night for its fifth straight win.

Green Bay used a 25-5 run, including a 19-0 spurt, and led 66-49 with about six minutes to go. Charles Cooper scored eight points, and Jamar Hurdle and Tevin Findlay added six points apiece while Milwaukee missed nine field goals and three free throws during the stretch. The Phoenix had a 10-point lead with 36 seconds left.

Cooper was 12 of 15 from the line and finished with 20 points. Kenneth Lowe matched a career-high with 11 rebounds for Green Bay (9-6, 3-0 Horizon League), which outrebounded Milwaukee 44-34.

Brock Stull had 25 points on 11-of-21 shooting to lead the Panthers (4-12, 0-3). Cody Wichmann added 17 points, and Bryce Barnes scored six of his nine points on a pair of 3-pointers in the last 24 seconds.