Karnowski has 22 points, No. 14 Gonzaga beats Bryant 109-70

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — One thing was obvious when No. 14 Gonzaga took the floor against Bryant on Friday night: The Zags were a whole lot bigger.

Gonzaga put that size to good use.

Przemek Karnowski scored 22 points and Johnathan Williams added 20 to help Gonzaga beat Bryant 109-70.

Zach Collins added 18 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which is seeking a 19th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Karnowski and Collins are both 7-footers and Williams is 6-9. Bryant’s tallest starter was Dan Garvin at 6-6.

“We had a huge size advantage,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “You take what they give you.”

Five players scored in double figures for Gonzaga, which shot 55.7 percent from the floor to 42.6 percent for Bryant. Gonzaga won the rebound battle 39-34, and had a 50-30 advantage on points in the paint.

Nisre Zouzoua scored 22 points and Adam Grant had 17 for Bryant (1-2), which lost to Gonzaga the only previous time the teams met, in 2013.

“They have tremendous size, not just in the starting lineup but off the bench,” Bryant coach Tim O’Shea said. “Even on the wing spots they’ve got tremendous length.”

“I thought for the most part of the game we competed pretty good,” O’Shea said.

Despite the lopsided score, Few noted that Bryant “was always in striking distance” for much of the game.

Gonzaga enjoyed a big advantage at the free throw line, sinking 34-of-45 free throws. Bryant made 11-of-19.

Both teams are known as the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga was coming off a 69-48 win over San Diego State on Monday that was the Aztecs’ largest margin of defeat in nine seasons, a span of 260 games.

The Zags built an early lead and slowly extended it for most of the game. Bryant was undone by 23 turnovers.

“Our press was good tonight,” Few said. “It created a lot of adversity for them.”

Nigel Williams-Goss scored nine Gonzaga points in a row for a 20-10 lead midway through the first.

Collins scored seven straight points as Gonzaga pushed its lead to 27-12. At that point the Zags had made 11-of-15 field goals.

Grant hit consecutive 3-pointers to bring Bryant to 34-25. But Gonzaga went on an 11-2 run to rebuild its lead to 18 points.

Gonzaga led 50-38 at halftime, thanks to 16 points by Karnowski and 63 percent shooting. Grant had 17 points for Bryant in the first, including four 3-pointers, and they shot nearly 54 percent from the field.

Both teams cooled off from the field in the second half, but Gonzaga relentlessly pulled away for the easy win.

“I think they’ve got all the ingredients of a team that has the potential to make a run at the whole thing,” O’Shea said of Gonzaga.

BIG PICTURE

Bryant: Scrappy but undersized Bryant couldn’t overcome Gonzaga’s size and hot shooting.

Gonzaga: Taller Gonzaga had trouble putting Bryant away early despite good shooting, especially in the first half. Zags pull away in the second.

UP NEXT

Bryant plays at Eastern Washington in nearby Cheney in the Legends Classic on Monday.

Gonzaga plays Quinnipiac at the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Gonzaga concluded a three-game home stand that featured three easy wins that are not likely to command much extra attention from Top 25 voters.

NATIVE AMERICAN COLORS

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Gonzaga wore customized turquoise uniforms. The color is symbolic of friendship in Native American cultures. The National Anthem was sung in Salish, a Native American language.

VERSUS RHODE ISLAND

Gonzaga is 2-3 against teams from Rhode Island. It has beaten Bryant twice, and lost twice to Providence and once to the University of Rhode Island.