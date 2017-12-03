FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kavas’ 26, Hearlihy’s 20 carry Seattle by EWU 84-65

 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Matej Kavas scored 26 points, Josh Hearlihy added 20 and Seattle defeated Eastern Washington 84-65 on Sunday.

Jordan Hill contributed 13 points and eight assists and Richaud Gittens had 11 points for the Redhawks (5-4), coached by Jim Hayford, who was at Eastern Washington the previous six seasons.

Richard Polanco and Ty Gibson had 10 each for the Eagles (3-5).

Hill had three 3s and 11 points as the Redhawks went 6 of 8 behind the arc and shot 57 percent to take a 43-30 lead at the half. Eastern Washington was 4 of 17 from distance and shot 39 percent.

Things didn’t change much in the second half as Seattle put together an early 20-2 run, capped by a Kavas 3-point play for a 63-34 lead with 11:40 to play. Hearlihy had seven points in the deciding run.

EWU missed its first four shots of the second half, making it seven straight misses and was just 1 for 10 in the first 10 minutes. The Eagles finished at 39 percent, 6 of 29 from distance. Seattle made 9 of 17 behind the arc and finished at 51 percent despite making just two of its last 12 shots.