Kayla McBride scores 21 points, Aces beat Wings 75-70

 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kayla McBride had 21 points, including five in the final 30 seconds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 75-70 on Saturday night.

Carolyn Swords added season highs of 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jackie Young — the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft — had a career-high 17 points and five assists for Las Vegas (15-7).

Young scored the final five points in a 7-0 run that made it 67-61 with less than three minutes to play. Arike Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer to pull the Wings within one, but McBride made 3 of her own to push the lead to 71-67 with 29.6 seconds to go. Two seconds later, Ogunbowale sank another 3, but McBride answered with two free throws before Young stole a pass and capped the scoring with a pair of foul shots.

Ogunbowale led the Wings (6-16) with 24 points. Kaela Davis added a season-high tying 13 points, and Allisha Gray had 10.

The Aces outscored Dallas 20-6 from the free-throw line.

The Aces were without All-Stars Liz Cambage (rest) and A’ja Wilson (ankle). Cambage played for the Wings last season, setting the WNBA single-game scoring record with a 53-point outburst, before demanding a trade in the offseason.