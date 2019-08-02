FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kelly, Notre Dame ready to wash out taste of playoff loss

By JOHN FINERAN
 
Share

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame’s latest run at a national title under coach Brian Kelly ended with another rude awakening.

“We got a taste of what it’s like to be in the playoffs,” said Kelly, whose 10th Irish squad begins preseason drills Sunday morning at Culver Academy, 45 miles south of the Notre Dame campus. “I want to win the darn thing.”

The Irish started 12-0 last season but were dismissed 30-3 by eventual national champion Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal. It was similar to 2012, when Kelly’s undefeated Notre Dame team lost 42-14 in the national title game.

Aiming for the national championship is an annual ritual for the Fighting Irish, who steadfastly adhere to their independent status in football. But it’s a goal the Irish haven’t achieved since 1988 under Lou Holtz. Four coaches later, Notre Dame is still looking for a title under Kelly.

Other news
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds

“They know what the mission is — that is, graduate from Notre Dame and win a national championship,” Kelly said Friday. “That’s the standard. It’s on the back of their shirts when they work out — maintaining the standard.”

This year’s Irish could be in the mix for one of the four College Football Playoff berths if they can survive a stretch of away games that begins at Louisville on Labor Day evening and includes visits to Georgia (Sept. 21), Michigan (Oct. 26), Duke (Nov. 9) and Stanford (Nov. 30).

“One of our themes this year is we have to be road warriors,” said Kelly, whose home schedule includes traditional rivals USC (Oct. 12) and Boston College (Nov. 23). “That’s what they sign up for. That’s why they come to Notre Dame because they really relish those challenges.”

Senior Ian Book, who completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 2,628 yards and 19 touchdowns, leads a retooled offense that averaged 33.8 points a game. He spent part of the summer as one of the elite college quarterbacks serving as counselors at the camp run by the Mannings — former NFL great Archie and his NFL sons Peyton and Eli.

“He came back, and he knows the things that he needs to work on, but he also knows the things that he’s really good at,” Kelly said. “He walks around this building with a great presence around him.”

Defensively, the focus for Kelly and second-year coordinator Clark Lea will be on the linebacking corps, which lost its top playmakers in Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney but has plenty of numbers and talent. Graduate Asmar Bilal moves into the middle to replace Coney while junior Jordan Genmark Heath is ahead at Tranquill’s weakside spot. Junior Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and sophomore Paul Moala are battling at rover. There are at least eight other players in the mix.

“It will be the focus of our fall (preseason),” Kelly said. “I have worked our schedule to make sure we get more reads for key linebackers. That’s an important part of our evaluation.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25