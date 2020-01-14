Kelly stays in-house: Rees named Notre Dame O-coordinator

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Kelly stays in-house: Rees named Notre Dame O-coordinator

By JOHN FINERAN
 
Share

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Tom Rees has been promoted to offensive coordinator and Lance Taylor is moving up to run game coordinator in a shuffling of the Notre Dame football staff by coach Brian Kelly.

Rees is a former quarterback for Kelly at Notre Dame and had been the quarterbacks coach the past three seasons. Taylor was promoted from his role as running backs coach, Kelly announced Tuesday.

Kelly fired offensive coordinator Chip Long in early December and let the 27-year-old Rees and 38-year-old Taylor work with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn preparing the offense for their bowl game against Iowa State on Dec. 28.

The Irish won the Camping World Bowl 33-9. Rees handled play calling in the victory to complete an 11-2 season.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after an Australian army helicopter ditched off the Queensland coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

“After an extensive national search, I’m proud to name Tom Rees our next offensive coordinator,” Kelly said. “Tom’s ability to connect with our players and staff and accepting and embracing the incredible opportunity in being the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame made him the right choice.”

Notre Dame’s quarterbacks have set numerous program records under Rees. Ian Book is set to return for a fifth season after joining Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts as one of two FBS quarterbacks with more than 500 yards rushing (546), 3,000 yards passing (3,034) and 30 touchdown passes (34).

Rees played quarterback at Notre Dame from 2010-14 and was 23-8 as a starter.

Taylor came to Notre Dame prior to the 2019 season after spending two seasons as wide receivers coach for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. That followed three seasons as Stanford’s running backs coach, where he tutored standout Christian McCaffrey. Stanford had a school-record 3,132 rushing yards in 2015.

At Notre Dame, Taylor overcame injuries among his running backs to create an effective rushing attack. Tony Jones Jr., expected to be a reserve, led the team with 857 yards (6.0 per carry) and six touchdowns.

“Lance’s ability to gain consensus within the staff by implementing a running game plan that fits our personnel and is tactically and technically sound makes him a great fit for this position,” Kelly said.

Notre Dame still has openings on its staff for a tight ends coach (those duties were handled by Long) and a cornerbacks coach after former Irish All-American Todd Lyght resigned following the bowl victory.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25