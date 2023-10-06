Colorado funeral home
Simone Biles
Nobel Peace Prize
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

__

Other news
Mississippi Democratic gubernatorial nominee Brandon Presley speaks to voters at a meet-and-greet campaign event for Black women, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg)
Mississippi Democrat Brandon Presley aims to rally Black voters in governor’s race
In this image from the body-worn camera of a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer, released by the Justice Department in the Statement of Facts supporting an arrest warrant, Shane Jenkins confronts officers as they enforce a curfew outside the Embassy Suites Hotel, on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Jenkins, a Texas man who attacked the U.S. Capitol with a metal tomahawk and is now the face of a website selling merchandise portraying jailed rioters as “political prisoners”, was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, to seven years behind bars. (Justice Department via AP)
Man who attacked Capitol with tomahawk and now promotes Jan. 6 merchandise gets 7 years in prison
Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi is seen in a meeting on women's rights in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2008. The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Narges Mohammadi for fighting oppression of women in Iran. The chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the prize Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Oslo. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.; Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, and his wife, Casey.