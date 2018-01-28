FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Kennell makes 7 3s in Bradley’s first MVC road win, 81-73

 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Nate Kennell hit 7 of 9 3-point attempts and scored a career-high 25 points to lead Bradley over Indiana State 81-73 on Sunday.

After the Sycamores held a lead for nearly nine minutes in the second half, Kennell made consecutive 3-pointers for a 70-64 lead with 2½ minutes remaining. Kennell added his final 3-pointer — his fifth of the half — plus two free throws for a nine-point lead with 36 seconds left.

Elijah Childs added 10 points and a game-high seven rebounds for the Braves (16-7, 6-4), who won their third straight and first Missouri Valley Conference road game this season after four away losses. The Braves shot 51 percent overall and 61 percent from the arc (11 of 18). Darrell Brown had eight assists.

Jordan Barnes made 4 of 10 from the arc and scored 19 points with five assists for the Sycamores (10-12, 5-5). Brenton Scott added 17 points.