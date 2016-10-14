Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kenseth leads JGR power in Sprint Cup qualifying at Kansas

By DAVE SKRETTA
 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Joe Gibbs Racing made another big statement in qualifying at Kansas Speedway on Friday.

The dominant Sprint Cup team this season, JGR swept the top three spots for the second race in the round of 12 of the Chase. Matt Kenseth will start on the pole after his lap of 192.089 mph, Kyle Busch will start alongside him and Carl Edwards will start right behind them in third.

Throw in Martin Truex Jr., whose Furniture Row team has an alliance with the Gibbs boys, and there will be quite a Toyota presence leading the field to the green flag Sunday.

“Our cars are pretty fast this weekend but anything could happen, as we saw last weekend,” said Kenseth, who won at Kansas the last time he sat on the pole in 2013. “We have to go 400 miles on Sunday. Hopefully we can stay up front and be in the mix.”

Other news
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Campaign finance charge dropped from case against Sam Bankman-Fried
Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
The Pittsburgh Pirates are sending 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers, AP source says
FILE - This booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. A Georgia judge ruled Thursday, July 27, 2023, that rapper Quando Rondo can no longer drive and must undergo drug testing if he wants to stay out of jail while awaiting trial on gang and drug charges. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Rapper Quando Rondo is barred from driving, must take drug tests while awaiting trial on bond

Most of the Chase contenders were in the mix in the final round of qualifying.

Joey Logano will try to win the Kansas race for the third straight time for the sixth spot, while Denny Hamlin gave JGR another strong qualifying effort with seventh. Brad Keselowski will start eighth, Kevin Harvick will start 11th and Austin Dillon will roll off in 12th.

“We have a decent starting spot. We’ll get a good stall from there,” Logano said. “Our team’s got confidence, for sure. We had a very fast car last weekend at Charlotte.”

The winner last week, Jimmie Johnson, struggled with a tight car in qualifying and will start 21st on Sunday. Chase Elliott will start 13th and Kurt Busch will start 15th as they try to take the pressure off the crapshoot known as Talladega by advancing in the Chase with a win.

“We just missed it a little bit,” Elliott said, “but the starting spot is the starting spot.”

EDWARDS RALLIES: Edwards had a lousy first attempt in the opening round of qualifying, and needed a last-ditch second effort to make it through. He posted the fourth-fastest lap with about 2 minutes left in the second round, then had a lap of 191.015 in the third round.

“I had to run an extra round because I screw up the first round,” Edwards said. “I really thought we were shot after that first one. I didn’t think we had a shot at a top five.”

PENALTIES ISSUED: Kyle Busch hardly seemed hurt by a penalty for swerving after last week’s race at Charlotte that forced him to sit the first 30 minutes of practice Friday. The swerving is a tactic teams have used to help make sure they pass laser inspections.

“You swerve, you’re sitting,” NASCAR vice president of competition Scott Miller said.

WATCH THE WIND: Ricky Stenhouse and Clint Bowyer scraped the wall in almost the exact same spot in the first round of qualifying. Wind gusts down the backstretch created a tricky exit to Turn 4, and both drivers slapped the right rear into the outside wall. Neither had serious damage, and Stenhouse managed to get into the second round of qualifying. He’ll start 18th and Bowyer will start 31st.