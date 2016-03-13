Kentucky edges Texas A&M 82-77 for 29th SEC tourney title

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Kentucky edges Texas A&M 82-77 for 29th SEC tourney title

By TERESA M. WALKER
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For the Kentucky Wildcats, every Southeastern Conference Tournament title is special.

No matter how many the program already has.

Derek Willis’s 3-pointer with 1:01 left in overtime put Kentucky ahead to stay, and the 16th-ranked Wildcats beat No. 17 Texas A&M 82-77 in overtime on Sunday for their second straight SEC Tournament championship and 29th overall.

“It’s a great feeling getting this win,” Kentucky sophomore guard Tyler Ulis said.

Other news
Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon reacts after an injury in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sprains, strains and ACL tears. What to know about some of the NFL’s most common injuries
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing franchise tag and joining the Giants
FILE - An Amazon Fresh grocery store in Warrington, Pa., April 28, 2022. Amazon is cutting jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as part of a restructuring plan in the U.S. The company confirmed Thursday, July 27, 2023 that its eliminating “zone lead” roles in its 44 Fresh Grocery stores. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Amazon cuts jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as it aims to rein in costs

Kentucky freshman Jamal Murray summed it up: “Whoo! It’s a good feeling.”

These teams split the regular season title after the Aggies edged Kentucky in College Station in overtime on Feb. 20 and each finished 13-5 in league play. But SEC Tournament titles are treasured by Kentucky faithful, and the Wildcats (26-8) gave fans yet another to celebrate in a game they have lost only 10 times in the program’s storied history.

“That’s why we finished co-champions of the SEC, two really good teams battling it out,” A&M’s Alex Caruso said. “I mean there’s just a testament to how good each of these teams are and how well coached they are.”

Ulis played all 45 minutes and scored a career-high 30 points, including Kentucky’s final point on a free throw with 8.7 seconds left. Murray added 17 points, and Willis, Alex Poythress and Isaiah Briscoe all finished with 10.

Danuel House scored a career-high 32 points for Texas A&M (26-8). Jalen Jones had 15 points, and Caruso added 11.

Texas A&M hadn’t played for a tournament title since 1994 or won one since 1987. The Aggies’ drought continues after they found themselves playing essentially a road game before an arena smothered in Kentucky blue with fans roaring every basket by the Wildcats.

“We’re disappointed, but we don’t have time to hang our heads or be disrupted in the journey we’re trying to accomplish,” Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said with the NCAA Tournament next.

In a game featuring 10 ties and eight lead changes, Kentucky had the biggest lead at seven points with 3:59 left on a 3-pointer by Murray and were up 71-65 on two free throws by Poythress with 1:43 left in regulation.

House forced overtime with the performance of his career, even though he was bent over late with his hands on his knees. He hit a 3-pointer, then tied it at 71 with a driving layup with 18.7 seconds left. Guarded by Caruso, Ulis’ fallaway jumper hit off the front rim to force the teams to keep playing.

Kennedy had been expecting a breakout game from House at some point.

“And this is when we needed it,” Kennedy said.

House hit his last 3 to force the final tie at 75, then Willis hit his 3 to put Kentucky ahead to stay. Murray added a 3 with 15.8 seconds left. House missed two 3-point attempts, including one just before the buzzer that Briscoe rebounded and then celebrated the win by tossing the ball high up in the air near the top of the video board.

Texas A&M led 38-34 at halftime.

___

TIP-INS

Kentucky: The Wildcats are 20-2 in this tournament in Nashville and 17-2 in this arena. Coach John Calipari has won five tourney titles with the Wildcats. ... Poythress fouled out with 3:14 left in overtime. ... The Wildcats were 2 of 6 from beyond the arc in the first half and hit 8 of 18 the rest of the way. ... Murray snapped a 12-game streak scoring 20 or more points.

Texas A&M: The Aggies’ two tournament titles came in 1980 and 1987. This was their first tournament final since 1994. ... The Aggies outrebounded Kentucky 41-35.

ULIS FOR PLAYER OF YEAR

Calipari lobbied not for more SEC teams for the NCAA Tournament. He argued that Ulis deserves as much consideration for player of the year as anyone both on TV after the game and again with reporters. “And because he’s 5-foot-9, everybody, it’s like ‘How can you do it?’ But when you look at his numbers and what he’s doing, that’s the player of the year those numbers,” Calipari said.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky: NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M: NCAA Tournament