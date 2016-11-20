Kentucky once again signs another top-rated recruiting class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has signed a four-player class that’s again considered among the nation’s best.

Wildcats coach John Calipari announced the signings of guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Quade Green, center Nick Richards and forward P.J. Washington. All are consensus four- or five-star prospects and Calipari said in a release Sunday that “we’re not done yet.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, 6-foot-5, helped Canada’s U18 team claim the silver medal at last summer’s FIBA Americas championship. The 6-1 Green averaged 18.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season and helped the U.S. team win the gold medal at that tournament.

The 6-11 Richards comes from the Patrick School in New Jersey, which produced former Kentucky standout and 2012 NBA No. 2 overall draft choice Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Washington, 6-8, is rated 17th or higher by several recruiting services.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.