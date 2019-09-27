Kentucky visits South Carolina, both teams need a win

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kentucky visits South Carolina, both teams need a win

By PETE IACOBELLI
 
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — When Kentucky faces South Carolina on Saturday night, the winner will let out a sigh of relief and the loser will be in all-out free fall.

Welcome to what could be aptly dubbed the Panic Bowl.

The Wildcats (2-2, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) and the Gamecocks (1-3, 0-2) are each looking to end two-game losing streaks and finally break into the win column in conference play. A loss would also set already nervous fans bases a-Twitter with questions and calls about what’s gone wrong in what looked like promising seasons.

Kentucky, which expected to build on a 10-3 season last fall, has dropped a tight game against Florida before getting handled on the road at Mississippi State.

Other news
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) is driven off the field after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Becker)
IR, PUP, NFI. What do all of those NFL roster designations mean?
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops has heard the critics and believes his team can quiet the noise as the season continues.

“People like to panic,” Stoops said. “We don’t necessarily panic in our building. We like to get back to work and get better.”

South Carolina also is at a pivotal point in its season. Following Kentucky is an open week, seven more days for outsiders to snipe and pick away at a so-far underachieving program this season.

The Gamecocks blew a 11-point second-half lead to lose to North Carolina in the opener and, after an anticipated blowout, 47-23, loss to Alabama, were ineffective most of the way in an ugly, 34-14 loss at Missouri.

They’ve lost five straight to Kentucky and No. 6 would leave South Carolina off to its worst start since the 1999 team went 0-11 in Lou Holtz’s first season.

“We have pressure every single week,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. “Every single week, there’s a lot of pressure, and you know what? There’s more pressure internally than there is externally, I can assure you of that.”

Kentucky has a young team that’s still adjusting to not having last year’s leaders and playmakers, SEC defensive player of the year linebacker Josh Allen and tailback Benny Snell Jr., who was second in SEC rushing with 1,449 yards. Stoops said he talked to his players at halftime trailing 21-3.

The Wildcats played better the final two quarters, but that was too late, Stoops said.

“It wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t up to our standards and expectations,” he said. “We have got to go back and try to get them fixed.”

Some other things to watch when Kentucky faces South Carolina:

STREAKY SERIES

The Wildcats have won five in a row over South Carolina. But before this most recent turn, the Gamecocks had won 13 of 14 in a run from 2000 through 2013.

BACKUP QBS OUT FRONT

Both Kentucky’s Sawyer Smith and South Carolina’s Ryan Hilinski became starters due to season-ending injuries to quarterbacks who started the season. Smith is a junior transfer from Troy who took over for Terry Wilson, out for the year with a left patella tendon injury. Hilinski, a freshman who enrolled in January, was put in following Jake Bentley’s left foot fracture in South Carolina’s opener.

PORTAL TALK

South Carolina lost starting safety Jamyest Williams to the NCAA transfer portal this week, the junior deciding to end his season, redshirt and prepare for two more years elsewhere. Williams said on social media he gave the program all he had. Muschamp wished him well moving forward.

CALLING SNELL?

Kentucky is certainly sorry to see Benny Snell Jr. gone. The Gamecocks aren’t. Snell rushed 76 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns the past three games — all Wildcat wins. A.J. Rose is Kentucky’s top tailback this season, averaging 74 yards a game.

BOWDEN’S RISE

Kentucky receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. became the first Wildcat with six or more receptions in the first four games of a season since James Whalen in 1999. Bowden is only the second Kentucky player in history with 125 yards receiving in two road games, joining Larry Seiple who played at Kentucky from 1964-66 before winning a pair of Super Bowl titles with the Miami Dolphins.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25