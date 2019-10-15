U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Kentucky Wildcats are again preseason picks to win SEC

 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kentucky is once again the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball title and Florida forward Kerry Blackshear is the preseason pick as player of the year.

It’s the ninth consecutive year the Wildcats are picked to win the league and 15th time since the 1998-99 season. The predictions announced Tuesday were made in voting by SEC and national media members.

Blackshear is a graduate transfer who helped lead Virginia Tech to back to back NCAA Tournament appearances. He averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 103 games for the Hokies.

The first-team All-SEC picks were Blackshear, Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, Mississippi’s Breein Tyree and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry.

Kentucky also had a pair of second-team preseason All-SEC picks, Tyrese Maxey and EJ Montgomery.

Florida was picked to finish second, followed by LSU, Final Four participant Auburn and Tennessee.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25