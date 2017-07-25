Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Key ACA insurer urges gov’t to keep customer subsidies

By TOM MURPHY
 
Share

One of the biggest insurers in the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces is warning the federal government that it must preserve cost-sharing payments for low-income customers to avoid hurting millions of people.

Centene Corp. said Tuesday that a better-than-expected performance in those individual insurance markets prompted it to beat Wall Street expectations in the second quarter and raise its forecast for 2017.

But Chairman and CEO Michael Neidorff, like other insurance executives, is worried about the fate of cost-sharing reduction payments that ease expenses like deductibles for people with low incomes. Money for those payments has made it into Congressional bills that aim to dismantle the Obama-era law, but the fate of that legislation is uncertain.

Republicans have challenged those payments in court, and President Donald Trump has offered no guarantees that they will continue beyond this month.

Other news
FILE - A Citibank office is seen in New York on Jan. 13, 2021. Some of the companies that formed what is now Citigroup likely benefitted financially from slavery in the 1800s, the financial giant acknowledged Thursday, July 27, 2023, an admission that comes at a time when numerous institutions are re-examining their historic roots and the roles they played in slavery in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Citigroup says some predecessor companies likely saw indirect financial benefits from slavery
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones rides a scooter to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Running back Aaron Jones getting more vocal as he helps lead young Packers offense
Part of the extension arm from a hi-rise construction crane lies crashed against a cement truck, Thursday July 27, 2023, in New York. The crane caught fire yesterday, losing the long arm which smashed into a nearby building as it plummeted to the street. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York City crane collapse linked to company and operator with history of safety violations

Neidorff said those payments and some other government support will be crucial to stabilize the exchanges, which have been marred by dwindling choices and soaring prices.

“Any intentional act to stop these ... payments does not advance the debate on how to fix our health care delivery system,” he said. “It only hurts the millions of Americans who currently have affordable health care insurance in the marketplace.

“The leadership in Washington bears the responsibility to ensure that is not happening.”

Centene covers more than 1 million people through the law’s state-based health insurance exchanges, which let people shop for coverage and then buy a plan with help from an income-based tax credit. While big national carriers like UnitedHealth and Aetna have retreated from this market, Centene has switched to growth mode.

The St. Louis-based insurer plans to expand next year into exchanges in Nevada, Kansas and Missouri, with growth in its home state filling a void in 25 counties that had no exchange choices for shoppers.

Analysts have said Centene does well on the exchanges because it sticks with customers it knows. The insurer specializes in managing the state and federally funded Medicaid program for the poor. On the exchanges, it markets to low-income customers in areas where it has a Medicaid presence.

“They came at the exchanges from a core Medicaid business and built (care) networks around largely the same providers,” said Jefferies analyst David Windley.

People with low incomes are eligible for large tax credits that help keep their premiums affordable and shield them from big tax hikes. That makes it more likely they keep up with their insurance payments and renew their coverage.

Neidorff didn’t spell out on Tuesday what his company would do if the cost-sharing reduction payments end. But other insurers have said premiums will soar in many markets.

Leerink analyst Ana Gupte said in recent note that she expects more insurers to leave the markets if the future of payments isn’t clarified by September, and that could include Centene reducing its presence. But both she and Neidorff think the funding ultimately will be preserved.

Neidorff said that he thinks congressional leaders won’t have the appetite to leave the “most vulnerable populations” without coverage.

“I am personally, and I think corporately we are, convinced that when all the dust settles there will be subsidies in some form,” he said.

Centene said it earned $254 million, or $1.44 per share, in the second quarter, as results adjusted to exclude one-time gains and costs totaled $1.59 per share. Total revenue grew nearly 10 percent, helped by the ACA business, to $11.95 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.30 per share on $11.66 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.

The insurer forecasts full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $5.06 per share.

Analysts expect $4.79 per share, on average, according to FactSet.