Kidd leads E. Washington past N. Arizona 86-73

 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Kidd scored 19 points as Eastern Washington got past Northern Arizona 86-73 on Saturday. Jesse Hunt and Ty Gibson added 16 points each for the Eagles. Hunt also had 11 rebounds and five assists for the Eagles.

Kim Aiken Jr. had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Eastern Washington (11-16, 9-7 Big Sky Conference).

Carlos Hines scored a career-high 32 points for the Lumberjacks (9-18, 7-10). Cameron Shelton added 13 points. Bernie Andre had 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Eastern Washington defeated Northern Arizona 82-64 on Feb. 4. Eastern Washington plays Sacramento State at home on Thursday. Northern Arizona takes on Montana State on the road next Saturday.

