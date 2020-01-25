Kostornaia wins as Russia dominates figure skating Euros

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Kostornaia wins as Russia dominates figure skating Euros

 
Share

GRAZ, Austria (AP) — Alena Kostornaia led a Russian podium sweep in the women’s event at the European figure skating championships on Saturday as Russia finished with the gold medals in all four disciplines.

Kostornaia held onto her short-program lead despite a fall in the free skate, scoring a total 240.81 points, enough to beat 15-year-old Anna Shcherbakova by 3.05. Another 15-year-old Russian, Alexandra Trusova, took bronze on 225.34.

Russia won the ice dance earlier Saturday with Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, following victory in the men’s event for Dmitri Aliev on Thursday and in the pairs for Alexandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovsky.

The feat of winning all four European championship events was last achieved by Russia in 2006, when all-time greats Evgeni Plushenko and Irina Slutskaya were skating.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after an Australian army helicopter ditched off the Queensland coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

The women’s competition underlined just how far ahead Russia is.

All of the top three are coached by Eteri Tutberidze, who has revolutionized skating with her emphasis on athleticism - including making her skaters the first to regularly attempt multiple quadruple jumps - and an intense focus on developing skaters in their early teens.

Kostornaia landed seven of eight triple jumps in her free skate, including two triple axels. She remains unbeaten in international competitions since moving up to senior level this season.

Shcherbakova and Trusova both jumped quads, with the extra points of difficulty making up for some inconsistent landings.

Shcherbakova landed two quads, one of them under-rotated, and fell on a third. Trusova had planned five quads in her “Game of Thrones”-themed free skate but ended up attempting three and landing one.

None of the others came close. The U.S.-born skater Alexia Paganini took fourth place for Switzerland, a full 32 points off the bronze spot.

Russia has now won the last seven women’s titles at the European championships with six different skaters, underlining the explosive but generally short careers of Russia’s champions. Showing the depth of talent, last year’s European champion Sofia Samodurova placed just ninth last month at the highly competitive Russian national championships.

In ice dance, it’s been a different story. Russia’s win was a surprise after a run of five titles for France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 220.42 points to beat Papadakis and Cizeron by 0.14 despite having started Saturday’s free dance in second place.

That made them the first dancers to beat the French duo since Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir took the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in 2018.

The ice dance bronze went to another Russian duo, Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, on 211.29. They had been fourth after the rhythm dance but overtook Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri in Saturday’s free dance.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports