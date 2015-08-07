FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LA Clippers sign Argentine veteran Pablo Prigioni

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers signed guard Pablo Prigioni on Thursday.

Prigioni agreed to the deal in principle two weeks ago with the Clippers, who signed the Argentine veteran for the veteran’s minimum of $981,000.

The 38-year-old Prigioni averaged 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season for the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets. He signed with the Knicks in 2012 after a lengthy career in Spain and Argentina.

Houston traded Prigioni to Denver last month, and the Nuggets waived him.

Prigioni played well against the Clippers in the second round of the playoffs last season, particularly impressing coach Doc Rivers with his defense for Houston. Prigioni also could back up Chris Paul as a point guard.

The Clippers have 14 players under contract for next season.