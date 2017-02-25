Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lack gets 9th career shutout, Hurricanes beat Senators 3-0

By MIKE POTTER
 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eddie Lack spent a lot of time this season watching his Carolina Hurricanes teammates play while he dealt with concussion issues. He made the most of a rare chance to play against the Ottawa Senators.

Lack, making his sixth start of the season, stopped 34 shots for his ninth career shutout to lead the Hurricanes to a 3-0 victory over the Senators on Friday night.

Jordan Staal, Elias Lindholm and Viktor Stalberg scored, and Phillip Di Giuseppe had two assists to help Carolina snap a five-game losing streak (0-4-1) and move out of last place in the Eastern Conference.

“I thought the guys were aggressive attacking the net,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “We haven’t had a chance to play (Lack) much due to his injuries and everything else. We’ve got to get him going. I thought he did a great job here tonight and took advantage of his opportunity.”

Other news
FILE - Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson looks on from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Clawson says roughly six to eight of his players returned despite tampering efforts by other schools hoping to convince them to transfer. Clawson spoke Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Atlantic Coast Conference's preseason media days. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson says multiple players returned despite tampering by other schools
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
A 3rd defendant has been added alongside Trump and valet in classified documents case
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers

The Hurricanes set the tone by getting a quick goal from Staal and outshooting the visitors 19-7 in the first period.

“I felt like we were controlling from the start,” said Lack (2-3-1), who got his first win in four tries against Ottawa. “Like 10 or 12 shots the first eight minutes. The boys came out flying and I just had to be big when I had to. It was a good night for us.”

Craig Anderson finished with 41 saves for Ottawa, which snapped a three-game road winning streak. The Senators squandered a chance to move into first place in the Atlantic Division.

"(Carolina) came out really hard and we were really expecting that, so there’s no excuse,” Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said. “There’s no reason we shouldn’t be ready for their surge in the first period, and we were just not there. We were just not good at all.”

Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson moved past Kyle Turris into sole possession of second place on the franchise’s consecutive games played list with 308.

Ottawa had won the teams’ first two meetings this season at home, 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 1 and 2-1 on Nov. 26.

Staal put Carolina ahead just 1:19 into the contest, skating from the left corner for a wraparound shot past Anderson for his 12th of the season.

"(Di Giuseppe) and (Brock McGinn) are both hard-working guys who skate really well and can create plays when they had the opportunity,” Staal said. “We’ve been talking about getting to the net more. We’ve been creating a lot of good looks from the outside, but there are a lot of ‘grease’ goals around the league just around the net, and I thought we did a better job crashing a little bit more.”

Ottawa outshot the Hurricanes 17-14 in the second, but gave up two more goals.

Lindholm made it 2-0 with 4:44 remaining in the middle period as he took a pass across the crease from Di Giuseppe and beat Anderson stick side.

It went to 3-0 with 42 secons left when Stalberg followed Sebastian Aho’s shot from the left circle and beat Anderson stick side. Victor Rask had the secondary assist, getting his 20th of the season and breaking a 14-game scoreless streak.

NOTES: The Hurricanes are 18-8-2 at home this season. ... This was just the second time in eight seasons that Ottawa won the season series against Carolina. ... Ottawa C Mike Hoffman (groin) and RW Mark Stone (neck) each missed his second straight game while D Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch. ... C Derek Ryan and D Matt Tennyson were healthy scratches for Carolina.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Florida on Sunday in the third game of a four-game road trip.

Hurricanes: Host Calgary on Sunday in the finale of their five-game homestand.