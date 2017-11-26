FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Last-minute goal gives BATE its 12th straight Belarus title

 
GORODEYA, Belarus (AP) — A vital goal in the last seconds of the season gave BATE Borisov its 12th straight Belarusian Premier League title on Sunday.

BATE has been one of the most dominant domestic teams in European soccer history since its title streak began in 2006, but faced strong title challenges this season from Dynamo Minsk and Shakhtyor Soligorsk.

BATE was facing defeat to Gorodeya and the loss of its title until the fifth minute of stoppage time, when Mirko Ivanic stabbed the ball into the net on a rebound to level the score at 3-3.

That prompted wild celebrations from players and fans, many of whom ran onto the field to celebrate with the team.

The goal put BATE level on points with Dynamo, meaning it retained the title on head-to-head.