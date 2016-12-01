Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lawsons combine for 35 as Memphis tops Jackson St. 84-69

 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — K.J. Lawson scored 18 points and younger brother Dedric Lawson added 17 as Memphis led for almost the entire game to defeat Jackson State 84-69 on Wednesday despite a cold-shooting second half.

Dedric Lawson also grabbed 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double in seven games and recorded five blocked shots. He tied a Memphis freshman record with 17 double-doubles last season. Markel Crawford scored 15 and Jimario Rivers 13 for Memphis (6-1).

Edric Dennis matched a career high in scoring and led Jackson State (1-6) with 21 points and Yettra Specks added 19 with six assists. Paris Collins chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds. The trio combined for 19 of Jackson State’s 26 made field goals.

Memphis saw a 20-point halftime lead shrink to eight, 67-59, after Dennis hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the final period. The Tigers soon had the lead back up to 20, however.