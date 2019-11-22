Lawsuit challenges Medicaid work requirements in Michigan

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Lawsuit challenges Medicaid work requirements in Michigan

By DAVID EGGERT
 
Share

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Four enrollees in Michigan’s Medicaid expansion program filed a lawsuit Friday challenging work requirements that are set to take effect in January, arguing that the Trump administration lacked the authority to approve the rules that undermine the Affordable Care Act.

The lawsuit, brought in federal court in Washington, D.C., asks the judge to declare the federal approval of the requirements illegal and to block them from being implemented.

Starting Jan. 1, able-bodied adults ages 19 through 61 who want coverage in the state’s Medicaid expansion plan — Healthy Michigan — will have to show workforce engagement averaging 80 hours a month. They will be able to do so through work, school, training, substance abuse treatment or community service.

The rules could affect more than 270,000 of 670,000 participants covered by the state’s Medicaid expansion, which Michigan established under the Obama-era health law to expand coverage to low-income adults who were previously ineligible. Many expansion beneficiaries are exempt from the requirements, which also do not apply to the more than 1.7 million state residents covered by the traditional Medicaid program.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

The suit says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who opposes the requirements that Republicans enacted in 2018, has estimated that between 61,000 and 183,000 people would lose insurance if the rules go into effect. Coverage would be suspended starting May 1.

“It’s not hyperbole to say that this law will lead to illness and death for individuals who lose their health care coverage,” said Lisa Ruby, an attorney with the Michigan Poverty Law Program, one of three advocacy groups representing the enrollees who are seeking class-action status.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is a defendant along with Secretary Alex Azar and others, declined to comment. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it would review the suit, which says undoing the Medicaid expansion is unconstitutionally “at odds with the president’s duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”

“Congress requires waivers to further Medicaid’s stated objective of furnishing medical assistance,” said Jane Perkins, legal director of the National Health Law Program. “We filed this case because the federal government, once again, has ignored these limits in its effort to fundamentally transform Medicaid and ‘explode’ the Affordable Care Act’s expansion of health coverage for the medically necessary services that low-income people need.”

Republicans have said the rules will help participants achieve self-sufficiency and fill job openings. Whitmer last month shifted $15.1 million to help put in place the requirements after criticizing the GOP-led Legislature for not including funding she had requested.

Michigan is one of nine states whose Medicaid work requirement waivers have been approved. Indiana is the only state where they are in effect, though officials said last month they would temporarily suspend enforcement until a lawsuit is resolved.

A federal judge has blocked Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas, Kentucky and New Hampshire. A U.S. appeals court heard arguments in October.

___

Follow Eggert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00