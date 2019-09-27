FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
LEADING OFF: A’s, Rays try to clinch, Brewers keep pushing

By The Associated Press
 
A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

AL WILD CARD

Oakland and Tampa Bay could clinch the AL wild-card spots and close out Cleveland.

Francisco Lindor and the Indians put themselves in danger by losing 8-0 to the White Sox on Thursday night. The loss dropped them two games behind the Rays for the second wild-card slot — the three playoff contenders each have three games left.

Mike Fiers (15-4, 3.91) is ready to pitch for the Athletics as they continue their series at Seattle. The A’s seal a spot with a win or a Cleveland loss.

Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 1.92 ERA) is expected to start for Tampa Bay at Toronto. He’s pitched a total of eight innings in three starts since missing most of the season with forearm trouble. The Rays get in with a win and an Indians loss.

Zach Plesac (8-6, 3.82) is set to start for the Indians when they visit playoff-bound Washington in an interleague matchup.

SOMETHING BREWIN’

Sparkplug rookie Keston Hiura and the Brewers take a seven-game winning streak into Coors Field. Milwaukee has already clinched a playoff spot — it trails St. Louis by one game in the NL Central, and is one game behind Washington for the top wild-card spot.

Despite losing reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich to a broken kneecap, the Brewers have won 18 of 20 and have the best September record in the majors at 20-4. Milwaukee concludes with three games at Colorado against the team it swept in the playoffs last year before losing to the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series.

Zach Davies (10-7, 3.61 ERA) starts the opener for the Brewers.

IN THE CARDS

St. Louis leads the NL Central by one game over Milwaukee — the Cardinals are home this weekend against the Cubs.

Rookie right-hander Dakota Hudson (16-7, 3.45 ERA) starts the opener for St. Louis. He faced the Cubs last weekend and had trouble, walking four straight batters in the first inning and getting pulled after the third. The Cardinals overcame his wildness and wound up with a four-game sweep at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have lost nine in a row, their worst skid since a 12-game rut in 2012.

TRIPLE-THREAT TWINS

Minnesota can give the big leagues four 100-win teams for the first time. The AL Central champs are 99-60 with Jose Berrios (13-8, 3.70 ERA) starting at Kansas City. Houston, the Yankees and Dodgers already have reached the mark this year.

The Twins lead the majors with 301 home runs. They became the first club to reach the 300-mark when Jonathan Schoop connected Thursday at Detroit.

