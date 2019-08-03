FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

LEADING OFF: Bauer, Stroman, Sanchez debut, Dahl hurt

By The Associated Press
 
A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday:

NOW PITCHING

Trevor Bauer (9-8, 3.79 ERA) makes his Cincinnati debut four days after arriving in a trade with Cleveland. Bauer went 3-2 with a 4.54 ERA in six starts last month. In his last outing, he threw the ball from just past the mound over the center field fence in Kansas City after getting pulled. Bauer starts for the Reds at Atlanta. ... Marcus Stroman makes his first start for the Mets after being acquired in a trade with Toronto. Stroman is 10-5 with a 2.93 ERA against National League teams in his career. He pitches at Pittsburgh.

CHECK HIM

The Rockies will see how outfielder David Dahl is feeling, a day after he sprained his right ankle was carted off the field in obvious pain. A first-time All-Star, Dahl was injured making an awkward catch in center at Coors Field.

The team said X-rays were negative and the severity of the injury was being assessed.

Other news
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Harm Reduction Coordinator Iris Sidikmanspeaks about a proposal from the clinic to add a syringe service its offerings during a public hearing at the Goodwill Prosperity Center in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Former abortion clinic pleads with residents to keep ‘open mind’ about syringe service program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
FILE- Cars enter the Ultra Low Emission Zone that has come into force in London, Monday, April 8, 2019. A British court ruled against five London suburbs that tried to block a pollution tax on older cars in what is becoming a key issue in British politics as the dramatic impacts of climate change are being seen around the planet on Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
A pollution tax on older cars can be extended to London’s suburbs after a British court ruling

STARTING OVER

Aaron Sanchez (3-14, 6.07 ERA) makes his debut for the Astros, three days after they got him in a trade with Toronto. The 27-year-righty leads the majors in losses — in 2016, he was an All-Star and topped the AL in ERA.

Houston has a history of improving the performance of pitchers it acquires, and Sanchez is eager to get going.

“I’m sure there’s things that are on their mind and things that are on my mind. It’s an open line of communication here,” he said. “I’m thrilled to see what they’ve got for me. I’m thrilled to kind of share my thoughts with them and bounce ideas off of each other and see where it goes.”

Sanchez will start for the AL West leaders at home against Seattle.

LET’S SEE

Cubs lefty Cole Hamels (6-3, 2.98 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list and pitch against the Brewers at Wrigley Field. The 35-year-old four-time-All Star has been sidelined since suffering a left oblique strain at Cincinnati on June 28.

Milwaukee starter Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.48 ERA) exited his previous game because of tightness in his left shoulder.

ROCKY RELIEF

Right-hander Scott Oberg has been moved into the closer role for the Rockies, replacing the slumping Wade Davis. Oberg has excelled as the team’s setup man, going 5-1 with a 1.59 ERA in 44 games this season.

Oberg started off well — he got Mike Yastrzemski to ground into a game-ending double play with two on Friday night, preserving a 5-4 win over the Giants for his fourth save.

Davis is coming off a tough outing in which he allowed five runs, including two homers, in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday. But he has struggled all season, in particular at Coors Field.

In 21 games at Colorado’s home park, Davis is 0-5 with an 11.29 ERA and 11 walks and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings. On the road, Davis is 1-0 with a 0.68 ERA in 15 games and nine walks and 15 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings.

“It’s a little bit perplexing,” manager Bud Black said. “It just might be one of those years, but I think the thing that stands out for me is the walk totals both home and road are a little high.”

Black says Davis is expected to see duty in the middle innings going forward.

AVAILABLE

Two-time All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy has been designated for assignment by the Angels. They made the move two days after he returned from a concussion and broken nose in a home plate collision last month. The 33-year-old Lucroy batted .242 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 74 games this season. ... The Pirates have cut infielder Jung Ho Kang. The 32-year-old was designated for assignment after hitting .169 with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs in 65 games this season.

