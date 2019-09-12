LEADING OFF: Mets try to sweep D-Backs, Twins ailing

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

LEADING OFF: Mets try to sweep D-Backs, Twins ailing

By The Associated Press
 
Share

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

BIG BROOM

The Mets will try for a four-game sweep over Arizona amid a crowded NL wild-card race. The Diamondbacks had won 11 of 13 entering the series, but New York has shut them down completely, outscoring them 15-3 through the first three games. Right-hander Marcus Stroman (7-13, 3.42) will try to keep that domination going, although he hasn’t been sharp since a July trade from Toronto.

Arizona will start lefty Alex Young (7-3, 3.38) in the finale. He gave up two hits and struck out 12 over eight innings in a 2-0 win over Cincinnati in his previous outing.

CY-ZING IT UP

Justin Verlander can enhance his Cy Young Award credentials when he starts for the AL West-leading Astros at Minute Maid Park against Oakland. Verlander tries for his major league-leading 19th win — he tops the AL with a 2.52 ERA and leads the majors with 200 innings. His 264 strikeouts are second to teammate Gerrit Cole’s 281 for most in the big league.

Other news
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) is driven off the field after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Becker)
IR, PUP, NFI. What do all of those NFL roster designations mean?
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint

Homer Bailey (12-8, 4.87 ERA) has gone 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA over his last five starts. The A’s hold a half-game edge over Cleveland for the second AL wild-card spot.

REUNITED

Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox hitters will try to bust a miserable slump against an old friend. Toronto’s Clay Buchholz (1-4, 5.31) went 81-61 over 10 seasons with Boston, and he’s slated to face his former teammates for the first time.

The Red Sox have dropped five straight and been shut out in two of their past three games since firing president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. The skid includes a meager two-hit effort against four Blue Jays pitchers Wednesday night. Buchholz has a 3.57 ERA in three starts since ending a 3 1/2-month stint on the injured list with a sore shoulder.

MINNESOTA MALADIES

The Twins were missing first baseman C.J. Cron (thumb), third baseman Miguel Sano (back), outfielder Max Kepler (shoulder) and infielder/outfielder Marwin Gonzalez (abdominal area) in their 6-2 loss to Washington on Wednesday night.

The AL Central leaders are continuing a cautious approach toward injuries, with outfielder Byron Buxton (shoulder) done for the season and Jake Cave (groin) still working his way back.

HILLY ROAD

Dodgers lefty Rich Hill (4-1, 2.55 ERA) pitches in the majors for the first time since June 19. He’s been out because of a forearm strain.

Hill starts for the NL West champions as they take on Baltimore at Camden Yards.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports