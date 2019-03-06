FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Leaving Las Vegas: NASCAR moving awards to Nashville

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR is leaving Las Vegas and taking its annual Champion’s Week and awards to Nashville, Tennessee.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards will be held Dec. 5 at the Music City Center in Music City, NASCAR announced Wednesday.

NASCAR will move its Xfinity Series Awards and trucks series awards to Nov. 22 with the home tracks champions awards Nov. 23 still in Charlotte at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said in a statement that the birthplace of country music in Bristol joined Tennesseans in welcoming the awards to the Volunteer State. Caldwell says Nashville never misses a beat hosting high-profile events and that race fans will want to join NASCAR stars in Music City to wrap up the season.

