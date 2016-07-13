Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ledecky glad for transition time to ownership of Islanders

By VIN A. CHERWOO
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Ledecky values the two-year transition period he and Scott Malkin had before taking over control of the New York Islanders this month.

Ledecky visited every NHL arena and met with about 20 team presidents, picking their brains about the best practices in running their franchises.

“Having those two years to learn and do that was very helpful,” Ledecky said Wednesday at a luncheon with local media.

Ledecky and Malkin, childhood friends and college roommates at Harvard, took over the majority stake in the Islanders on July 1 under a deal agreed to in 2014. Charles Wang, who bought the team in 2000, retains a minority stake.

Other news
AP News Verification
Video of a robot and human playing table tennis was created with AI visual-effects software
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice. It’s his predecessor now in the NFL
FILE - Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge, speaks at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. The White House has announced a series of measures that it said would reduce the cost and increase the supply of housing while bolstering protection for renters. The measures announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, would provide communities with funding to reduce zoning barriers, expand financing for affordable and energy efficient housing as well as promoting the conversion of commercial buildings to residential housing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply

“The way we bought the team, Commissioner (Gary) Bettman said that should be a model for other team sales,” Ledecky said. “We’re now in our third year, and in our third year we shouldn’t be making rookie mistakes.”

Ledecky, who intends to be more involved than Malkin in the business operations of the team, said he was able subtly interact with fans at the arena and while traveling to games on the subway and Long Island Rail Road.

“I felt great to be able to be anonymous and be able to talk to them openly,” he said. “The fans want a winner. They want to know that you’re going to spend to the cap if you have to, to build a winner, which we are willing to do.”

The Islanders are coming off a successful first season in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center after spending the franchise’s first 43 years at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum. They overcame injuries down the stretch to earn a playoff berth for the second straight year, and third in the past four, while reaching the 100-point mark in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1982. New York then beat Florida to win a postseason series for the first time since 1993 before losing to Tampa Bay in five games in the second round.

The Islanders will be a different team next season, having signed forwards Andrew Ladd, Jason Chimera and Pierre-Alexander Parenteau to replace departed longtime stars Frans Nielsen, Kyle Okposo and Matt Martin. Ledecky said the franchise’s goal is to keep improving and win a Stanley Cup, but he won’t get involved in player personnel decisions. Those are left to general manager Garth Snow.

“You have to have full faith and confidence in your people,” Ledecky said. “You set the tone, you provide a budget — and in this case the budget is the cap at the NHL — and you hope that your GM and his team do the right thing.”

Ledecky acknowledged the growing pains in the transition to the new arena and pointed to the improvements made along the way, including the hiring of an outside company for game-day presentations — something Barclays Center CEO Brett Yormark had disclosed in March.

“In the second half of the season we started seeing tweaks,” Ledecky said. “We started doing a little bit more with the scoreboard and tried to personalize the arena a little bit. Tried to understand how you made better ice, tried to reach out to experts in the NHL to help us with that.”

Ledecky also said he hopes Barclays hosts an NHL All-Star game someday.

“That means the ice has got to be great,” he said. “That means the fan experience has got to be great. That means the arena has to look like a hockey arena. We have to personalize it when we’re playing in it, we have to make it Islanders-centric.”

Asked whether there was a possibility the Islanders could play a handful of regular season games back at Nassau Coliseum once the arena’s renovations are complete — and at a reduced capacity than before — Ledecky said that would be a decision made by the NHL.

“No team owner has the right unilaterally or otherwise to go to the National Hockey League and say I’m playing games over here, I’m playing games over there,” he said. “That’s not an issue we’re involved in. That’s an issue the folks would have to take up with the Commissioner.”

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP