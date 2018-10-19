FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Leon Draisaitl scores in overtime, Oilers beat Bruins 3-2

 
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers were one of the final teams in the NHL to play their home opener, and they made the most of their home ice advantage.

Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to give the Oilers a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Connor McDavid set up the winner at 37 seconds of the extra period, and Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored to help the Oilers win their third straight.

“It feels pretty weird having played four games and traveling all over the place and just finally playing our home opener,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “This was great for the team. You have to make your home building a tough barn to come into every night and I thought as the game went on we did that.”

Cam Talbot was solid in net, making 27 saves in the win.

“He held us in the game, it is as simple as that,” Draisaitl said. “We all know what we have in him and are very proud to have him back there. He does this so many times for us. It was nice to bail him out at the end.”

David Krejci and David Pastrnak scored for Boston. The Bruins have dropped two in a row.

“There was definitely some really good opportunities, it didn’t happen for us, but I thought we persevered,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We got behind in the third, but to score a goal to tie the game, I thought was a credit to our guys. Obviously we didn’t get the win, but it’s certainly a positive.”

Boston opened the scoring midway through the second period following an Edmonton giveaway. Krejci was left alone at the side of the net for his first goal of the season. The Oilers soon tied it on Yamamoto’s first NHL goal.

“It feels even better than I thought it would,” said Yamamoto. “Words can’t even describe it. It was an unbelievable feeling.”

Off McDavid’s assist, Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton ahead on a power play 7:30 into the third period. Nugent-Hopkins has seven points in the last three games.

Boston tied it with 8:34 to go when Brad Marchand fed it in front to Pastrnak for his eighth.

Notes: Edmonton was the last of the NHL’s 31 teams to have its home opener. The Oilers played their first four games on the road, including starting the season in Sweden. It is the latest Edmonton has ever had its home opener in a non-lockout season. ... Zdeno Chara played his 900th regular season game with the Bruins. The 41-year-old has played in 1,429 games over 21 NHL seasons.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

Oilers: Host Nashville on Saturday night.

