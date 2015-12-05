Lindsey Vonn wins again at Lake Louise

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Lindsey Vonn wins again at Lake Louise

 
Share

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Another race at Lake Louise and yet another win for Lindsey Vonn. This has become extremely repetitive.

Not that Vonn minds, of course.

Vonn completed a World Cup downhill sweep Saturday for her 17th victory at Lake Louise. The 31-year-old American star finished in 1 minute, 50.43 seconds to beat Switzerland’s Fabienne Suter by 1.05 seconds. Austria’s Cornelia Huetter was third, 1.16 seconds back.

“Today, I tried to limit my risk,” Vonn said. “But at the same time my skis were so fast and the light was really flat and also it was a little more bumpy, that I was kind of hanging on for dear life.

Other news
FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline, Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. Elected officials voted Thursday, July 27, 2023, to nearly double Milwaukee County's sales tax, two weeks after the city of Milwaukee approved a local sales tax increase as part of a bipartisan plan to avoid bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Milwaukee County approves sales tax increase as part of plan to avoid bankruptcy
FILE - This photo shows the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New York, Oct. 5, 2021. A team of some of the world's leading social media researchers has published four studies looking at the relationship between the algorithms used by Facebook and Instagram and America's widening political divide. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)
Deep dive into Meta’s algorithms shows that America’s political polarization has no easy fix
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
What’s next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails

“I felt like I was trying to be aggressive and trying to still ski solidly, but nothing was kind of going my way.”

Sure didn’t seem that way. Vonn has 14 downhill victories and three super-G wins at the Alberta resort. She has 69 overall World Cup victories.

On Sunday in the super-G, Vonn will try to finish off her third Lake Louise hat trick. She swept all three races in 2011 and 2012.

“I still don’t think I’m quite to the form that I was in 2012, the season that I won the four titles,” she said. “I was so confident in all disciplines. I feel like I’m pretty confident right now but I think I could still be better, but I’m still happy with where I am.”

Vonn was smooth throughout her run, until she hit the bottom of the hill. She went over a jump and had to pump her arms to keep her balance. She landed on the backs of her skis.

“I was slightly worried for a second there that I was going to go out right before the finish, which I have done before,” Vonn said. “So I’m thankful that I was on the right side of the gate and made it to the finish.”

All in a day’s work for Vonn, who nearly wiped out the Friday but quickly recovered.

“That’s why I love what I do, because when you’re in the starting gate it’s you against the mountain and you can push yourself as hard as you want to,” Vonn said. “I still want to push as hard as I possibly can. That’s what I love. I love the adrenaline. I love the speed. I love the thrill of it, and when the light’s flat and it’s bumpy it’s that much more exciting for me.

“Just because I’m older doesn’t mean I’ve lost any desire to continue to win and to continue to ski fast.”

Vonn will have more company in the super-G on Sunday as Olympic and world slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin makes her World Cup speed debut.

American Stacey Cook was 11th.