Lindsey Vonn wins again at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Another race at Lake Louise and yet another win for Lindsey Vonn. This has become extremely repetitive.

Not that Vonn minds, of course.

Vonn completed a World Cup downhill sweep Saturday for her 17th victory at Lake Louise. The 31-year-old American star finished in 1 minute, 50.43 seconds to beat Switzerland’s Fabienne Suter by 1.05 seconds. Austria’s Cornelia Huetter was third, 1.16 seconds back.

“Today, I tried to limit my risk,” Vonn said. “But at the same time my skis were so fast and the light was really flat and also it was a little more bumpy, that I was kind of hanging on for dear life.

“I felt like I was trying to be aggressive and trying to still ski solidly, but nothing was kind of going my way.”

Sure didn’t seem that way. Vonn has 14 downhill victories and three super-G wins at the Alberta resort. She has 69 overall World Cup victories.

On Sunday in the super-G, Vonn will try to finish off her third Lake Louise hat trick. She swept all three races in 2011 and 2012.

“I still don’t think I’m quite to the form that I was in 2012, the season that I won the four titles,” she said. “I was so confident in all disciplines. I feel like I’m pretty confident right now but I think I could still be better, but I’m still happy with where I am.”

Vonn was smooth throughout her run, until she hit the bottom of the hill. She went over a jump and had to pump her arms to keep her balance. She landed on the backs of her skis.

“I was slightly worried for a second there that I was going to go out right before the finish, which I have done before,” Vonn said. “So I’m thankful that I was on the right side of the gate and made it to the finish.”

All in a day’s work for Vonn, who nearly wiped out the Friday but quickly recovered.

“That’s why I love what I do, because when you’re in the starting gate it’s you against the mountain and you can push yourself as hard as you want to,” Vonn said. “I still want to push as hard as I possibly can. That’s what I love. I love the adrenaline. I love the speed. I love the thrill of it, and when the light’s flat and it’s bumpy it’s that much more exciting for me.

“Just because I’m older doesn’t mean I’ve lost any desire to continue to win and to continue to ski fast.”

Vonn will have more company in the super-G on Sunday as Olympic and world slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin makes her World Cup speed debut.

American Stacey Cook was 11th.