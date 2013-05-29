Lions eager to shore up line, protect Stafford

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook settlement: countdown to apply
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold

Lions eager to shore up line, protect Stafford

By SCOTT HELD
 
Share

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have several holes to fill on their offensive line, including both tackles. At least they had a familiar face working with the unit Wednesday.

Former left tackle Jeff Backus, who retired during the offseason after a 12-year career here, spent the organized team activities period watching and working with the linemen, especially those who are playing his former position.

“Jeff had a long career and it wasn’t just because he was physically talented,” coach Jim Schwartz said. “He’s very interested in the guys, particularly the young tackles, and he just wants to impart his knowledge to those guys.”

The Lions also lost right tackle Gosder Cherilus in free agency. Second-year tackle Riley Reiff, the Lions’ first-round selection in the 2011 draft, made eight starts last year and could be Backus’ successor on quarterback Matthew Stafford’s blind side.

Other news
Australia's captain Pat Cummins trains ahead of the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia has won the toss and will bowl first in the final Ashes test against England
China's Zhang Linyan, left, vies for the ball with Denmark's Pernille Harder during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark, lacking Women’s World Cup experience, carries confidence into England match
FILE - Olga Kharlan of Ukraine reacts after defeating Cyrielle Rioux of France during the women's FIE fencing sabre grand prix competition in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes." That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics

Rob Sims, who started all 16 games last season, figures to return to the left guard spot alongside center Dominic Raiola, who enters his 13th season and became the dean of the Lions after the retirements of Backus and placekicker Jason Hanson. Like Sims, Raiola started every game of last year’s 4-12 campaign.

Those two and Reiff took snaps with Detroit’s first-team offense Wednesday along with guard Rodney Austin and tackle Corey Hilliard, who was injured all last season. Schwartz was quick to point out, however, that the Lions are a long way from deciding who will be the starting unit when the regular season begins Sept. 8 against Minnesota.

“Until we get really competitive, until we put shoulder pads on; we really won’t know where those guys are,” he said.

Schwartz said having Raiola back should help, even if he has to get used to playing with new teammates up front.

“He’s used to playing with a lot of different guys but it’s all the same scheme,” he said.

The Lions used their third-round selection to take Kentucky guard Larry Warford and had a handful of players on the field Wednesday who are familiar with the team’s scheme but lack experience.

The Lions are two years removed from a playoff berth and will need the line to help spring free-agent running back Reggie Bush. He could thrive in coordinator Scott Linehan’s offense, which has made use of speedy backs who can catch the ball out of the backfield in the past.

Stafford and All-Pro receiver Calvin Johnson connected on 122 receptions for an NFL-record 1,964 yards last season and Nate Burleson, a reliable target in 2011, is back after missing the last 10 games of last season with an injury.

Throw in effective tight ends Tony Scheffler and Brandon Pettigrew and Detroit has plenty of offensive weapons - if the line gives Stafford enough time to get the ball to them.

For now, Schwartz doesn’t seem too concerned.

“Right now, it’s too hard to tell,” he said.

Notes: Running back Mikel Leshoure didn’t participate in most of Wednesday’s session due to a nagging hamstring injury. Schwartz said he didn’t believe it was serious.