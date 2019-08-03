Lions focused on forcing more turnovers in 2019

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lions focused on forcing more turnovers in 2019

By NOAH TRISTER
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — After a public practice at Ford Field, Detroit cornerback Darius Slay offered his assessment of the defense.

His area of emphasis was telling.

“We all got ball skills,” he said. “I like that.”

The Lions enter the 2019 season with room for improvement across the board, and one stat that definitely could use a boost is takeaways. Detroit had only 14 last season, the second fewest in the NFL. That contributed to a minus-5 turnover differential and a 6-10 record.

Other news
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a building in Berlin Friday, July 28, 2023. Two people died Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said. The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)
2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A judge on Thursday approved a $15 million settlement between Beach's family and a convenience store chain that sold beer to Murdaugh's underage son. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

The Lions have the potential to be better. Slay is an accomplished cornerback, and Detroit made significant additions on the defensive line that could lead to more pressure and more mistakes by opposing quarterbacks.

“We improve the turnovers, we increase the chances of (quarterback Matthew) Stafford scoring, and the offense scoring more,” Slay said.

Just two seasons ago, the Lions ranked third in the league with 32 takeaways. Slay tied for the NFL lead that year with eight interceptions, earning All-Pro honors. He had only three last season, and the rest of the team added only four.

“It’s a big point of emphasis for us,” coach Matt Patricia said recently. “Attacking the ball, things like that, we work really hard at that stuff. We did last year, we’re doing it this year. We try to change up the drills and maybe look at some of the different way that teams are losing the ball through the course of the season last year.”

Patricia said defenders now use different techniques to try to force turnovers. He also said a stop on the third down is similar to a turnover. Detroit held opponents to a 37.1% success rate on third down last year. The Lions’ defense ranked 11th in that department.

The Lions signed safety Andrew Adams in the offseason. He was not a regular starter last season for Tampa Bay, but he still picked off four passes. Adams intercepted a pass in a scrimmage that was part of Detroit’s Ford Field practice Friday night.

Slay was on hand Friday as well, taken off the active/non-football-injury list earlier in the day — although he spent much of his time on the sideline observing.

“It’s just good to have him get out and do some drills and things like that and be able to see him,” Patricia said before practice. “We certainly are going to do everything we can to have him out there as much as we can, but also be smart about the entire situation because we know it’s a long year.”

Although the Lions didn’t force many turnovers last season, they did finish in the top 10 in total defense, and their 43 sacks matched their highest total in the last eight years.

Then Detroit tried to upgrade its defensive line even further. The Lions signed Trey Flowers, who had 7½ sacks a season ago with New England. Then they picked up Mike Daniels late last month after he was cut by Green Bay.

The hope is that at some point, all that pressure on the quarterback will lead to more takeaways for the defense.

“Once everybody’s healthy, it’s going to be scary to see what they can do. From a back end standpoint, that’s exactly what you want,” Adams said. “We’re all licking our chops.”

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL