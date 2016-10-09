Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lions sign Longa to active roster, activate Bryant

 
Share

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Steve Longa to the active roster from the practice squad and activated defensive end Armonty Bryant from the exempt list.

The Lions also announced Saturday that they have waived wide receiver Aaron Dobson and offensive lineman Brian Mihalik.

Detroit hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Longa joined the Lions’ practice squad in September. Bryant signed with the Lions earlier this week. He played the past three seasons for the Cleveland Browns.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL