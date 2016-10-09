Lions sign Longa to active roster, activate Bryant

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Steve Longa to the active roster from the practice squad and activated defensive end Armonty Bryant from the exempt list.

The Lions also announced Saturday that they have waived wide receiver Aaron Dobson and offensive lineman Brian Mihalik.

Detroit hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Longa joined the Lions’ practice squad in September. Bryant signed with the Lions earlier this week. He played the past three seasons for the Cleveland Browns.

