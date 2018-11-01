FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Lions-Vikings Preview Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
DETROIT (3-4) at MINNESOTA (4-3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Detroit 4-3, Minnesota 4-3-1

SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 72-39-2

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Lions 30-23 on Nov. 23, 2017

LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Seahawks 28-14; Vikings lost to Saints 30-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 19, Vikings No. 9

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (8), PASS (8).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (16), PASS (4).

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (13), PASS (4).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (5), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions have won first two visits to U.S. Bank Stadium and four of last seven on road vs. Vikings, following streak of 13 straight losses in Minnesota. ... This is first division road game for Lions under coach Matt Patricia. Lions are 21-10 vs. NFC North foes since start of 2013 season, best such record in division. ... Lions QB Matthew Stafford has posted 95.0 passer rating in six consecutive games, longest run in Lions history. Since start of 2016 season, Stafford has 23 such games, trailing only Saints QB Drew Brees (29) and Falcons QB Matt Ryan (27). ... Lions RB Kerryon Johnson has 466 rushing yards, most through seven games by rookie in team history since Barry Sanders (597 in 1989). ... Lions DE Romeo Okwara has sack in each of last four games, tied for longest in team history. ... Lions tied for third in NFL in sacks per game. ... Vikings WR Adam Thielen tied with former Lions WR Calvin Johnson (2012) with eight straight 100-yard games, all-time longest streak in league history. ... Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, is second in NFL in passing yards with 2,521, most through eight games in team history. ... Vikings WR Stefon Diggs has 29 catches for 352 yards in four career games vs. Lions. ... Vikings DE Everson Griffen has 11½ sacks and 21 QB hits in 14 career games vs. Lions. ... Vikings FS Harrison Smith has three sacks and three interceptions. No player in NFL hit both marks last season. ... Fantasy Tip: After trade of Lions WR Golden Tate to Eagles, WR Kenny Golladay should have greater involvement. Had only three targets over last two games, after averaging nine over first five.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL