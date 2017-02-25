Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LIU Brooklyn beats Wagner 88-84 in OT

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jerome Frink scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Iverson Fleming scored 23 and hit two 3-pointers in overtime, and LIU Brooklyn beat Wagner 88-84 on Saturday to stay in the hunt for a share of the Northeast Conference regular season championship.

Corey Henson’s jumper put Wagner up 76-74 in overtime, but Fleming hit a 3, Frink added a layup, and the Blackbirds led 81-76 with 1:09 left after Jashaun Agosto’s jumper. Fleming hit another 3 and Wagner closed to 84-82 on Connor Ferrell’s layup with 14 seconds left.

Agosto’s two free throws put LIU Brooklyn up 85-82, but Wagner’s Greg Senat replied with a layup. Wagner fouled and Fleming made two from the line with six seconds left to seal it.

Agosto and Raiquan Clark scored 12 apiece and Nura Zanna had 11 for the Blackbirds (20-11, 13-5), who have won six straight.

LIU Brooklyn trailed 40-38 at halftime and tied it at 73 on Zanna’s free throw at the end of regulation.

Henson scored 25 for Wagner (15-13, 11-7), which entered the game in third place.