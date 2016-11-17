LIU Brooklyn takes down Loyola (MD) 65-61

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerome Frink and Iverson Fleming each scored 16 points, and Jashaun Agosto made four free throws in a 25-second span to help LIU Brooklyn past Loyola 65-61 on Wednesday night.

Agosto, a 5-foot-11, 150-pound freshman from Seattle, drove the lane, drew a foul and made both free throws to give the Blackbirds a 61-59 lead with 1:28 left.

Off a Loyola miss, Agosto on a two-on-one fast break again drew contact and made both free throws with 1:03 to go to make it 63-59.

The Greyhounds failed to convert on a layup attempt with 10 seconds to play down 63-61. Fleming added a pair of free throws with eight seconds left for the game’s final margin.

Agosto finished with 12 points and shot 5 for 6 from the free throw line. LIU Brooklyn (2-0) shot 21 for 50 (42 percent) from the floor.

Andre Walker led Loyola (1-2) with 21 points and was 12 for 13 from the free throw line.