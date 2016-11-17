Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

LIU Brooklyn takes down Loyola (MD) 65-61

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerome Frink and Iverson Fleming each scored 16 points, and Jashaun Agosto made four free throws in a 25-second span to help LIU Brooklyn past Loyola 65-61 on Wednesday night.

Agosto, a 5-foot-11, 150-pound freshman from Seattle, drove the lane, drew a foul and made both free throws to give the Blackbirds a 61-59 lead with 1:28 left.

Off a Loyola miss, Agosto on a two-on-one fast break again drew contact and made both free throws with 1:03 to go to make it 63-59.

The Greyhounds failed to convert on a layup attempt with 10 seconds to play down 63-61. Fleming added a pair of free throws with eight seconds left for the game’s final margin.

Agosto finished with 12 points and shot 5 for 6 from the free throw line. LIU Brooklyn (2-0) shot 21 for 50 (42 percent) from the floor.

Andre Walker led Loyola (1-2) with 21 points and was 12 for 13 from the free throw line.