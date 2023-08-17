Republican Presidential Debates
Watch here for live updates from the first debate of 2024 GOP candidates
Last Updated: August 17, 2023 04:44 PM
Published: August 17, 2023 03:31 PM
In a few weeks, Republicans will hold their first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. So far, seven candidates say they’ve met the qualifications for a spot on the debate stage in Milwaukee on Aug. 23.
Will Donald Trump show up at the presidential debate?
He says he won’t sign the pledge required to participate, but former President Donald Trump’s Republican rivals are actively preparing as if he will be onstage for the GOP’s first 2024 presidential debate next week.
