Liverpool’s Karius had concussion in Champions League final

BOSTON (AP) — Doctors based in Boston have concluded Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius sustained a concussion during last month’s Champions League final that would have affected his performance.

In a statement released Monday, Dr. Ross Zafonte and Dr. Lenore Herget said Karius was examined at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital on Thursday. The doctors reviewed the game film and Karius’ medical history to make the diagnosis.

Karius was injured in collision with Sergio Ramos while defending a corner kick in the second half Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid on May 26 at Kiev, Ukraine. Karius stayed in the game and gave up two goals after the incident.

The statement said that Karius’ residual symptoms suggested “that visual spatial dysfunction existed” after the collision and “such deficits would affect performance.”

Karius has reported improvement since the incident and the doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

