FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Liverpool’s Klopp concerned by possible Neymar transfer

 
Share

MUNICH (AP) — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is concerned about the prospect of Neymar moving to Paris Saint-Germain for a record transfer fee.

News agency dpa reported that Klopp said in Munich on Wednesday night: “I believe and hope that this is not the next step (trend). I think it will remain an exception.”

PSG would have to meet the cost of a buyout clause of 222 million euros ($262 million) to secure the Brazil star’s transfer from Barcelona.

Klopp said: “I thought ‘Financial Fair Play’ was invented so that something like this wasn’t possible.”

Klopp was in Munich for the Audi Cup pre-season tournament. Liverpool lost on penalties to Atletico Madrid in Wednesday’s final.