FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog bit Secret Service officers
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
This photo provided by Peter Kiley shows a small funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol dome on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Washington. (Peter Kiley via AP)
Funnel cloud over Capitol goes viral photo
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again

Angels play the Tigers leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Angels (52-49, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-55, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-7, 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.49 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

Other news
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani prepares to bat during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Shohei Ohtani scores 2 runs, Angels beat Tigers 7-6 in 10th after blowing lead in 9th
Shohei Ohtani had two walks and two runs, Mickey Moniak hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday night after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth inning.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani homers in last home game before trade deadline as the Angels beat the Pirates 7-5
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up a strong homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani smiles as he stands in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani’s next mound start for Angels moved back a day to key Toronto series
Shohei Ohtani’s next scheduled mound start for the Los Angeles Angels has been pushed back one day to Friday.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Endy Rodríguez hits his 1st major league home run to help the Pirates beat the Angels 3-0
Endy Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 to snap their four-game winning streak.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -111, Tigers -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 22-28 record in home games and a 46-55 record overall. The Tigers have gone 37-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 52-49 record overall and a 23-26 record in road games. Angels hitters are batting a collective .255, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry has a .241 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 12 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Riley Greene is 15-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 59 extra base hits (16 doubles, seven triples and 36 home runs). Luis Rengifo is 8-for-31 with a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (back), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.