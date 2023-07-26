Angels play the Tigers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (52-49, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-55, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-7, 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.49 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -111, Tigers -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 22-28 record in home games and a 46-55 record overall. The Tigers have gone 37-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 52-49 record overall and a 23-26 record in road games. Angels hitters are batting a collective .255, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry has a .241 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 12 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Riley Greene is 15-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 59 extra base hits (16 doubles, seven triples and 36 home runs). Luis Rengifo is 8-for-31 with a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (back), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.