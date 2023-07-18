A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug

Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York Yankees (50-45, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (47-48, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (5-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-7, 4.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

Other news
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani ties score with 35th homer, Angels beat Yankees 4-3 in 10 innings
Shohei Ohtani tied the score in the seventh inning with his major league-leading 35th home run and pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Los Angeles Angels a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees, Los Angeles trailed 3-1 when Ohtani hit a two-run drive off Michae
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani allows 4 earned runs, takes the loss in the Astros’ 7-5 win over the spiraling Angels
Shohei Ohtani allowed four earned runs on five hits and left the mound in the sixth inning shortly before Mauricio Dubon’s tiebreaking two-run single in the Houston Astros’ 7-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout laughs during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, July 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mike Trout won’t attend All-Star game while he recovers from broken left wrist
All-Star Mike Trout won’t attend next week’s All-Star game in Seattle while he recovers from a broken left wrist.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) leaves the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Mike Trout has surgery on his broken left wrist; timetable for return unknown
All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist, two days after he was injured while fouling off a pitch.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -111, Angels -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Yankees.

Los Angeles has a 25-22 record in home games and a 47-48 record overall. The Angels have hit 144 total home runs to lead the AL.

New York has a 22-22 record on the road and a 50-45 record overall. The Yankees have a 25-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 16 doubles, six triples and 35 home runs while hitting .306 for the Angels. Mike Moustakas is 9-for-37 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-33 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .266 batting average, 7.66 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .222 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (the los angeles angels placed rhp sam bachman on the 15-day injured list.), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.