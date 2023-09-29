Angels begin 3-game series at home against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (49-110, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (71-88, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (4-8, 5.49 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Angels: Chase Silseth (4-1, 4.10 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -144, Athletics +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Oakland Athletics to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 71-88 record overall and a 36-42 record at home. The Angels have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .245.

Oakland has a 49-110 record overall and a 23-55 record on the road. The Athletics are 32-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 24 home runs, 25 walks and 80 RBI while hitting .260 for the Angels. Michael Stefanic is 13-for-28 with a double, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has five home runs, 18 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .256 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Aaron Loup: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Sandoval: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (knee), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (hand), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Seth Brown: day-to-day (oblique), Tony Kemp: day-to-day (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.