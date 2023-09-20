Rays try to keep home win streak going, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (68-83, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (93-59, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 154 strikeouts); Rays: Aaron Civale (7-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -220, Angels +181; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Tampa Bay has a 51-25 record at home and a 93-59 record overall. The Rays have gone 67-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 33-43 record on the road and a 68-83 record overall. The Angels have a 36-23 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Rays have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 29 home runs while slugging .489. Yandy Diaz is 16-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 21 home runs, 25 walks and 70 RBI while hitting .256 for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 12-for-41 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels: 3-7, .182 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Luke Raley: day-to-day (undisclosed), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Reid Detmers: day-to-day (illness), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.