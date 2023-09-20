Nagorno-Karabakh
Instacart IPO
UAW strike
Temple University
Hurricane Nigel

Rays try to keep home win streak going, host the Angels

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Los Angeles Angels (68-83, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (93-59, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 154 strikeouts); Rays: Aaron Civale (7-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -220, Angels +181; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Biden and Brazil’s Lula meeting in New York to discuss labor, climate
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, on Aug. 11, 2023, in Washington. Garland is set to come face-to-face with his most ardent critics as House Republicans prepare to use a routine oversight hearing to interrogate him about what they claim is the "weaponization" of the Justice Department under President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)
Attorney General Garland set to face his GOP critics as Justice Department is under heavy scrutiny
Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
On 50th anniversary of Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle of the Sexes’ win, a push to honor her in Congress

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Tampa Bay has a 51-25 record at home and a 93-59 record overall. The Rays have gone 67-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 33-43 record on the road and a 68-83 record overall. The Angels have a 36-23 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Rays have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 29 home runs while slugging .489. Yandy Diaz is 16-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 21 home runs, 25 walks and 70 RBI while hitting .256 for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 12-for-41 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels: 3-7, .182 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Luke Raley: day-to-day (undisclosed), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Reid Detmers: day-to-day (illness), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.