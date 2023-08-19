Rays meet the Angels with 1-0 series lead

Lolita the orca dies
Tampa Bay Rays (74-50, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-63, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (6-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Angels: Chase Silseth (4-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -114, Rays -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays meet the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 60-63 record overall and a 31-29 record at home. The Angels have a 33-15 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay is 34-28 on the road and 74-50 overall. The Rays have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .444.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 20 doubles, seven triples and 43 home runs while hitting .308 for the Angels. Matt Thaiss is 3-for-24 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 26 doubles and 16 home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 12-for-29 with a double, a triple and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .205 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Rays: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Jose Siri: day-to-day (hand), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.