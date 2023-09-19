Angels aim to stop skid in game against the Rays

Los Angeles Angels (68-82, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (92-59, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (7-13, 4.68 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -216, Angels +178; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels are looking to break a five-game losing streak with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 92-59 record overall and a 50-25 record in home games. The Rays have a 72-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 68-82 record overall and a 33-42 record on the road. The Angels have gone 28-17 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes ranks second on the Rays with 50 extra base hits (21 doubles and 29 home runs). Rene Pinto is 7-for-32 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 25 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 13-for-41 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Angels: 4-6, .193 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Luke Raley: day-to-day (undisclosed), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Reid Detmers: day-to-day (illness), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.