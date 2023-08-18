Angels begin 3-game series against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (73-50, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-62, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Erasmo Ramirez (2-3, 5.72 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (5-4, 5.28 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -111, Rays -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 31-28 in home games and 60-62 overall. The Angels are 43-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay has a 33-28 record in road games and a 73-50 record overall. The Rays have gone 37-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has 12 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 37 RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 11-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 16 home runs, 48 walks and 60 RBI while hitting .322 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-40 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .198 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Rays: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Jose Siri: day-to-day (hand), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.